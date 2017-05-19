Video
School memorial garden trashed by 'scum of the Earth'
A memorial garden dedicated to a seven-year-old girl has been ransacked by vandals.
The garden was planted at Valley Primary Academy in Norwich in memory of Summer Grant.
She was killed in March 2016 when a bouncy castle was blown away by high winds at a funfair in Harlow, Essex.
Summer's father Lee Grant described the perpetrators as the "scum of the Earth".
The vandals also ransacked the school's reception class play area.
