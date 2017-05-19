School memorial garden trashed by 'scum of the Earth'

Video

A memorial garden dedicated to a seven-year-old girl has been ransacked by vandals.

The garden was planted at Valley Primary Academy in Norwich in memory of Summer Grant.

She was killed in March 2016 when a bouncy castle was blown away by high winds at a funfair in Harlow, Essex.

Summer's father Lee Grant described the perpetrators as the "scum of the Earth".

The vandals also ransacked the school's reception class play area.