Lorry filmed reversing on Stevenage roundabout

A lorry driver who reversed on a roundabout has been described as "crazy" by a former ambulance officer who filmed the incident.

The lorry was in heavy traffic in Stevenage at about 18:00 BST on Monday when the driver reversed the vehicle while part-way across the roundabout, to use a different exit.

The manoeuvre was filmed by Gary Sanderson, a former senior ambulance officer and press officer with the East of England Ambulance Service, who was a passenger in a car that was stuck in the traffic.

He posted the film on Twitter, writing: "I've seen it all now. Lorry reversing on roundabout in flowing traffic."

"The road was gridlocked," Mr Sanderson said later.

"The lorry went past the entrance and then just reversed into live traffic. All the cars were beeping and shouting.

"It was crazy. In my 30-year ambulance career I've never seen anything like it."

The Hemel Hempstead-based transport company, Palmer and Harvey, has been asked to comment on the footage.