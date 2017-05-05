Video

Bedfordshire man Wayne Jeffs has been urged to contact police one month after he was last seen.

A missing man from Bedfordshire has been asked to make contact in a police appeal.

Wayne Jeffs, 29, was last seen leaving his home in Biggleswade on 6 April.

Bedfordshire Police says he had not collected his wages and there have not been any sightings since he went missing.

Det Insp Janine Graham has urged Mr Jeffs to contact her via the 101 non-emergency number and stressed that he is not "in any trouble".

His partner Carla Holbrook says she is seven months pregnant with his baby.

Mr Jeffs, described as white, about 5ft 8 ins (172cm), slim, with brown hair, was last seen wearing a blue top, blue work trousers, and black trainers.