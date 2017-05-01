Video

A driving course is helping young people to improve their safety on the roads by training them how to drive in different environments.

The More driving course at Millbrook Proving Ground, which stands for Motivation, Observation, Reaction and Education, is run by Central Bedfordshire and Luton borough councils.

It aims to teach inexperienced drivers a variety of things including how to drive in severe weather conditions, vehicle maintenance and what to do in a crash.