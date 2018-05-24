New coastguard film sends 999 message

Video

Up to half the UK's adult population still have no idea they should dial 999 in the event of a coastal emergency, a survey shows.

Of 2,000 adults questioned across the country, almost 50% were unaware of the phone service despite it being launched 50 years ago, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

A public information film starring two hapless cartoon characters, Joe and Petunia, was released in 1968.

Now, a new film has been made to mark the anniversary and to reinforce what people should do in an emergency.