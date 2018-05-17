Video

Mark van Dongen's family have described the "unbearable pain" he was in after acid was thrown over him as he slept in bed.

His ex-partner Berlinah Wallace has been convicted of throwing a corrosive substance at the engineer with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Mr van Dongen, who lost his lower left leg, eye and ear and was paralysed from the neck down, died by euthanasia 15 months after the attack.

His brother, Bartje van Dongen, said the person he knew as his sibling "died the same night" of the attack.

Cornelius van Dongen, said his son "had no life left" and in the end he "had to accept his decision".