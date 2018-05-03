What is it like to be sectioned?

Video

Many people suffer a lack of dignity when they are detained under the Mental Health Act, an independent review has found.

The review was set up to look at the rise in the number of people being detained, issues around detentions of people from black and minority ethnic groups and if the act is out of step with a modern health care system.

We spoke to four people who have been sectioned to find out their experiences.

If any of these issues affect you then find out more by visiting Rethink.