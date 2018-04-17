What is it like to be stabbed?

Media player
Knife crime: What's it like to be stabbed?
Knife crime in England and Wales has risen in the past two years.
Four people share their experiences about being stabbed, what it felt like and what life has been like since.
Video Journalist: Simone Stewart
17 Apr 2018
