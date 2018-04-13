Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Women's rugby star inspires children in Sussex
England women's rugby player Rachel Burford was in Hove to help encourage more girls to play the game.
Women's rugby sevens is being played at the Commonwealth Games for the first time this year.
-
13 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window