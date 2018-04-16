Media player
Govia Thameslink worst for 'station skipping'
More than 160 trains a day in Britain are skipping stations, a BBC investigation has discovered.
Figures show it happens most often on trains run by Govia Thameslink.
Nearly 2% of services on its Southern, Gatwick Express, Great Northern and Thameslink services skipped a stop last year.
The firm said it operated the "country's most congested network and only skipped stops as a last resort".
16 Apr 2018
