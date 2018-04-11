Mr Gorilla hand-cycles Great Britain

Media player
Tom Harrison in trek for The Gorilla Organisation
A man who crawled the London Marathon dressed as a gorilla is taking on another charity challenge.
Tom Harrison - a Met Police officer who lives in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, and who calls himself Mr Gorilla - is hand-cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats for The Gorilla Organisation.
Adam Clarkson from BBC Tees caught up with the father-of-two in Hartlepool.
11 Apr 2018
