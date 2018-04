Video

A paedophile hunter has claimed the group he founded has a 100% conviction rate.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Clare McDonnell, Phil Hoban said his group provided vital evidence for the police, as well as flagging up where convicted paedophiles live to the local community.

A BBC investigation has found that evidence from so-called paedophile hunter groups was used to charge suspects at least 150 times last year.