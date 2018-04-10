When the weather ruins your golf game
England's oldest golf course being eroded by sea

England's oldest golf course at the Royal North Devon Golf Club is being eroded by the sea.

Continuing erosion at coastal links courses around the UK is worrying golfers, after the greens suffered from winter storms.

The Today programme went to see how climate change is affecting the game.

