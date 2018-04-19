Media player
Birmingham university gospel choir 'has become like a family'
Ifeoluwa Adeyemi and his friend Dupe Olawande set up the University of Birmingham's first gospel choir.
Now in it's second year, Ife says the choir has become like a family.
Pictures of The Grand Gospel 2018 courtesy of Abena Appiah, Christopher Akpokodje and Stephen Asamoah.
This story was originated by BBC News Online's Unreported project.
