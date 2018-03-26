Best seekers, chasers, beaters at Quidditch cup
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Quidditch: Best seekers, chasers, beaters compete in British cup

The finest seekers, chasers and beaters have taken part in the Harry Potter-inspired British Quidditch Cup in Oxford.

Each player must hold a broom between their legs while competing in the sport, which also draws on rugby and dodgeball.

There are more than 800 players and 40 active teams in the UK.

  • 26 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Fancy a game of Quidditch?