Quidditch: Best seekers, chasers, beaters compete in British cup
The finest seekers, chasers and beaters have taken part in the Harry Potter-inspired British Quidditch Cup in Oxford.
Each player must hold a broom between their legs while competing in the sport, which also draws on rugby and dodgeball.
There are more than 800 players and 40 active teams in the UK.
26 Mar 2018
