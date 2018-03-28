Media player
'Cerebral palsy won't stop me becoming a lawyer'
Daniel Holt has a law degree, an ambition to be a barrister – and cerebral palsy.
He says his speech impediment has been seen by some as an issue but that he will fight to work in the only career that has ever interested him.
We spent the day with him as he waited for the results of a crucial exam.
Video journalist Rachael Thorn.
These are external links and will open in a new window