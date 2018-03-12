Video
Racism at university: Black students share their experiences
Black students have shared their experiences of racism after a video of racist chants in university halls went viral.
Student Rufaro Chisango tweeted footage of men apparently chanting "we hate the blacks" through her door at Nottingham Trent University (NTU).
Ilyas Nagdee, 23, National Union of Students officer representing students of African, Arab, Asian and Caribbean descent, said these experiences were "common".
