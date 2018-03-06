Video

Children are suffering worse injuries in public trampoline park accidents than from using trampolines in private gardens, a hospital audit has found.

In 2017, ambulances were called out to 1,181 incidents at trampoline parks across England - more than three a day.

Sheffield Children's Hospital recorded a higher number of injuries involving home equipment, but said those injured at parks required "more treatment".

Trampoline park operators state the number of injuries is very small compared to the total number of users.