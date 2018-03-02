Video

Police in Dorset have been using the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system to detect motoring offences.

During a recent eight hour operation in the county hundreds of offences were recorded, including five people who were arrested for drug-driving after their cars were flagged by ANPR cameras.

According to the figures obtained by the BBC through Freedom of Information requests almost 25,000 motorists in England and Wales tested positively for drug-driving in the past three years.