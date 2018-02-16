Media player
Why we drive our own buses
Millions of bus miles have been lost from the UK's roads, BBC analysis has shown.
In the Yorkshire Dales a group of people decided to set up their own bus company when their local services were cut.
16 Feb 2018
- From the section England
