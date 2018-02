Video

More than 1,000 driving bans were issued in 2017 to children not legally old enough to be behind the wheel.

The number of disqualifications for children aged 16 and under rose to 1,024 last year, compared with 696 in 2014, according to DVLA figures.

"Mikey", who started driving illegally in West Yorkshire when he was 16, said he had been involved in police chases and had put other people in danger.