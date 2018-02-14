Video
Young people 'buying anxiety drug online'
A BBC investigation has found the prescription drug Xanax is being sold online to teenagers.
Xanax is widely prescribed in the US to treat anxiety but can only be obtained on private prescription in the UK.
Drugs charity Addaction said children as young as 13 had bought it online.
The Home Office said it was taking action to prevent harm caused by drugs. Instagram and Facebook said buying and selling drugs on their sites was prohibited.
14 Feb 2018
