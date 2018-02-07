Video

Students at Birmingham City University have used 1,600 metres of brown paper and 500 metres of corrugated cardboard to craft an exhibition which features key figures from the Suffragette movement.

Among those on show are Christabel Pankhurst, the daughter of perhaps the movement’s most famous name Emmeline Pankhurst.

Flora Drummond who was nicknamed ‘the General’ and Ethel Smyth who was famed for conducting protests from her window using a toothbrush are also depicted.

Video journalist: Yusaf Akbar