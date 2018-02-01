Media player
Your pictures: 'Super blue blood Moon' across England
A rare lunar event being called the "super blue blood Moon" dazzled people across England.
A blue moon occurs when a full moon happens twice in one calendar month, and a supermoon occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth.
Here are some of your pictures.
