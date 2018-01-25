Remembering Mark E Smith
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Like a Mafioso boss'

His former bandmate explains says The Fall frontman wrote his contract "on the back of a cigarette packet".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Jan 2018
  • From the section England