'I was addicted to pulling my hair out'
Megan Malone started pulling out her hair when she was seven.
Megan, now aged 14, from Coventry, had a disorder known as trichotillomania for two years.
It was only after three months of sessions with therapist Alison Scobbie, from Cornwall, that she was cured.
Video journalist: Jonathan Morris
28 Jan 2018
England
