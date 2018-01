Video

One hundred years after women were given the vote, work has begun in a small West Sussex village to create a statue of Emmeline Pankhurst - the leader of the suffragette movement.

The 8ft-tall bronze monument will be located in Manchester, where Mrs Pankhurst was born in 1858.

Sculptor Hazel Reeves, from West Grinstead, said the statue would "inspire women to rise up and demand their votes".