Meet the modern-day good Samaritans

Video

People who give up their time for free to work for the Samaritans charity have opened up about life as a volunteer.

Those working in the Birmingham and Leicester branches have described about how they offer support to people in distress. Many are also involved in outreach work with schools and hospitals.

The charity has over 20,000 volunteers in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

If you are affected by these issues please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website.

Video journalist: Catherine Mackie