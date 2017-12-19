The mums sharing breast milk on Facebook

Video

A woman who used Facebook to arrange to feed her son the breast milk of another woman says she has no safety fears.

Bex Poole from Wolverhampton had difficulty breastfeeding baby Theo and was anxious to find an alternative milk supply. She says she cannot thank Sarah McHugh, from Kidderminster, in Worcestershire, enough for the donations.

The pair, a BBC investigation has discovered, are among thousands of women sharing breast milk via social media groups.

Some health experts fear the unregulated practice could spread infection and viruses such as HIV and hepatitis.