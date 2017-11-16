Video
Dying mother's bid to raise funds to keep her children out of care
Single mother Sam Kyme is dying from aggressive motor neurone disease and her final wish is for her two sons to live with her sister in Australia.
But the 34-year-old from Banbury, in Oxfordshire, cannot afford the thousands of pounds in legal fees it would cost.
"My greatest fear is not that I am dying - it is the welfare of my boys. I fear that Joey and Harry will go into care," she says.
16 Nov 2017
