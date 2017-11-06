'My rape claims were ignored by Commons'

Video

A former Conservative Party activist who informed the House of Commons authorities of an alleged rape says her complaints were completely ignored.

"Amanda" told the Victoria Derbyshire programme she asked the Commons clerk to raise concerns about the "toxic" Westminster culture with senior Tories.

Her concerns about the culture were passed to the leader of the House but no-one can confirm what happened next.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom has said she was not told about the rape claim.

