A lorry driver checking his phone while resting his foot on the dashboard was one of thousands of drivers caught on camera over the past two years.

The man was recorded by Humberside Police as he was travelling from the M18 on to the M62 near Goole, East Yorkshire.

More than 4,000 people in England have been filmed committing road offences from an unmarked HGV cab, Highways England said.

Since the initiative began in April 2015, nearly two-thirds of those pulled over were using a mobile phone.