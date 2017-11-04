Video

Gone are the days of raving through to the early hours of the morning when you become a parent - or so you thought.

Raver Tots is one big party created in a bid to bring generations young and old together.

Events organiser Mike Pickets came up with the idea after having his two sons and as a way to raise money for charities supporting children with ADHD and autism.

So far the raves have been a hit, held in cities across the UK and attracting up to 1,000 people each time with DJs like Brandon Block and Artful Dodger.