Man filmed naked on community service
The probation service has been accused of "appalling" failings after a man was filmed naked using a leaf blower while doing community service in a graveyard.

The man was also filmed wearing a priest's robes at a church he was supposed to be working at.

The Dorset, Devon and Cornwall Community Rehabilitation Company said a supervisor has since been sacked.

NAPO, the union for probation, said the company is "not fit for purpose".

