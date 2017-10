Video

Jac Holmes, who is understood to have been killed fighting IS in Syria, returned to the UK from Raqqa in 2015.

BBC News was there when Mr Holmes, from Bournemouth, greeted his parents at the airport after his first trip fighting with the Kurds.

Mr Holmes returned to Raqqa three more times before he was killed.

His mother, Angie Blannin, said it was "his decision" to fight with the Kurdish militia.