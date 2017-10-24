Video

Jac Holmes told the BBC that the fight against IS is "everyone's war", just weeks before he was killed while clearing landmines in Syria.

In an interview from 14 September, Mr Holmes, a former IT worker from Bournemouth who left the UK to fight alongside the Kurdish YPG militia, said: "We’re always on the offensive."

He warned there were "hundreds of places" IS fighters can be, including in alleyways and windows.