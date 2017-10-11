Video

Ed Sheeran is backing a charity that will be offering people in hospices the chance to record their memories to pass on to their family.

The star's grandmother died in a hospice and he says, even though they talked, there was a lot more he could have learned about her life.

Eventually the Hospice Biographers charity will have 200 journalists offering the free service nationally.

The scheme has been pioneered in six hospices in the West Midlands.