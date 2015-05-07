Cows milking it over sanction-hit Qatar
English cows' milk is being exported to sanctions-hit Qatar

Milk from cows on Midlands farms is making a 3,000-mile trip to Qatar as it faces sanctions imposed by four neighbouring Arab states.

It takes four days for the goods - exported by Birmingham company Y International - to arrive there, where a two-litre bottle of milk from sites in Shropshire and Staffordshire sells for more than £5.

The milk - which arrives in liquid rather than powdered form - is a business boost for dairy farmers who say they are getting a guaranteed price.

