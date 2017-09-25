This surgeon was just stabbed

Video

A doctor who was stabbed in the neck on his way to a mosque has said he "feared the worst".

Consultant surgeon Dr Nasser Kurdy was attacked outside the Altrincham and Hale Muslim Association at about 17:50BST on Sunday.

Two men, aged 32 and 54, are being held for questioning over the attack.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.