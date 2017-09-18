'Why teaching is making me ill'

Video

An "overwhelming" number of teachers in the UK have suffered either physically or mentally because of their jobs, a study has suggested.

The research, commissioned by the charity Education Support Partnership, indicated 75% of teaching staff in schools and colleges experienced symptoms stemming from their work.

Physics teacher, Pran Patel, told the BBC that although he was passionate about teaching the "sheer amount of workload" had caused him to have bouts of depression, anxiety and sleeplessness.

