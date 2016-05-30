Video

A man who has served 11 years in prison for what was a 10-month sentence is to be released, the Parole Board has said.

James Ward was sentenced under Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) after he set fire to his bed while in jail for actual bodily harm.

His sister April has described the release as "bittersweet" on the Today programme as it has taken 10 years for a parole board to see James is not a risk to the public.