Firearms seized in slavery raids across three counties

Firearms and a large quantity of car parts have been seized in police raids as part of an investigation into alleged modern slavery.

About 100 officers raided addresses in Maidenhead in Berkshire, Farnham Royal in Buckinghamshire and Kidderminster, Worcestershire, on Wednesday.

The car parts are suspected to have been stolen from across England by forced labourers, police said.

Four people have been arrested over suspected theft and slavery offences.