What's it like to be child-free in your thirties?
Many women in their 30s and 40s will be faced with the same question at some point: "When are you going to have children?"
They also have to deal with the societal pressures of being child-free.
Ruth Betteridge, Emma Yates-Badley and Lizzie Lowrie are in their 30s and are all child-free for different reasons.
Ruth had a hysterectomy last year after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, Lizzie has had multiple miscarriages and Emma simply doesn’t want children.
The three women shared their stories with 5 live, and discussed what being child-free means to them.
25 Aug 2017
