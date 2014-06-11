Video
'Forgotten' Horden miner Ron Cordner craves respect
Former miners in the County Durham pit village of Horden say they are being left behind and feel disconnected from their community.
Many are now disabled and on benefits despite once being part of a proud mining heritage.
Ron Cordner, who is registered blind, said he had been attacked by girls as young as 10 and that respect was lacking for the decades of hard work he and others endured underground.
