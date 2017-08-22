HS3 'will happen' in north of England, says Northern Powerhouse minister

Video

High-speed rail lines across the north of England, from Liverpool to Hull, "will happen", the Northern Powerhouse Minister has said.

Jake Berry told the BBC the government is committed to improving transport links in the North, while on a visit to Hull to see the city's regeneration work.

When asked by BBC reporter Tim Iredale whether HS3 will happen, he replied: "Yes."

His comments come as former Chancellor George Osborne wrote in the Financial Times newspaper urging Theresa May to commit to the scheme.