Family 'still loving' 17-year world tour

A family from Argentina has stopped off in the UK, 17 years after starting their "dream" tour of the world.

Still going strong after more than 200,000 miles in their vintage 1928 Graham-Paige car, it has so far proved an eventful journey for Herman and Candelaria Zapp.

All four of their children have been born on the road.

Eighty countries down and without an end in sight, the Zapps' latest route takes them from Shrewsbury to Glasgow.