Youngest female pilot to fly with US Air Force display team

A 20-year-old pilot from Horsham, in West Sussex, has become the youngest woman to fly with the US Air Force Thunderbird display team.

Beth Moran started flying a year ago after deciding she wanted to do something positive following the Shoreham air disaster.

She took to the skies over RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

The F16 combat jets are in the UK as part of the 70th anniversary celebrations and will fly this coming weekend at the Royal International Air Tattoo.