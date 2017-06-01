General Election 2017: On the campaign trail with a baby

Video

The snap general election caught many by surprise, particularly those MPs who had just become parents.

Instead of maternity leave, these new mothers now find themselves out on the hustings, canvassing voters, debating opponents and promoting their parties, all while caring for their babies.

Emma Reynolds, Labour's candidate in Wolverhampton North East, described how people react to seeing her with Theo, who was born just four days before the election was called.

And in Morley and Outwood, Conservative Andrea Jenkyns explained how eight-week-old Clifford has given her a spring in her step, despite an unfortunate incident before meeting the prime minister.

Video producers: Daniel Wainwright and Jennifer Meierhans