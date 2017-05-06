Video
Children embrace their natural hair
The youngsters learnt protective styles and also the independence of being able to do it alone.
Kids at a natural hair event have been learning to embrace their natural hair.
The youngsters learnt different types of protective styles they could practise at home and also the independence of being able to do it alone.
For many of the children it was the first time they had done hair for themselves.
Video journalist: Simone Stewart
06 May
