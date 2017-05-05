Video

The returning officer will decide how to choose a winner, which could include pulling a name out of a hat.

A tie in elections happen very rarely, but it did last night in one of the seats on Northumberland County Council.

After two recounts, the South Blyth ward could not be split so the candidates had to draw straws to find a winner.

